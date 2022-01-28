Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail just months ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man charged with Sunday’s double homicide at the Rainbow Motel was mistakenly released from jail just months ago, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jermaine White was arrested by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office last October for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

White received a $50,000 bond, but was released two days after getting locked up without paying it.

“That is failure on behalf of our agency,” Jones said.

The sheriff said Jermaine White, accused of killing two women in their early twenties over the weekend, was released from jail on an old charge that wasn’t being prosecuted.

“It still doesn’t matter whether I was in office or whether I wasn’t in office at that particular time,” Jones said. “This does raise concern based on the fact that he was able to get out of jail based on an error.”

Jones said the old charge was for armed robbery in Jackson. Over the years, White has been linked to a number of crimes.

In fact, court records show he has a criminal history spanning back to 2004 where he pleaded guilty to house burglary.

Then, between 2018 and 2019, White was allegedly involved in at least three armed robberies of businesses, but there was never enough evidence to convict him.

In two of those instances, the lack of evidence was because the victims told the court they no longer wished to move forward over fears that testifying would put their lives at stake.

That then brings us to October 2021.

“He was able to get out of jail without posting bond. Therefore, an arrest warrant was issued for him to be returned back to the jail to be able to face the bond that he was currently under,” Jones said.

He added that there were attempts to serve that warrant but all were unsuccessful.

The warrant was still active until just days ago when the Jackson Police Department charged him with two counts of murder.

“Therefore, he now has those charges as well as the $50,000 bond from the convicted felon in possession of a firearm charge that he’s back in our facility for as well,” he said.

Jones said deputies are still investigating the status of this case and that it’ll be taken to the next grand jury.

