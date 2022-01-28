High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two months after a Mississippi inmate requested execution, then withdrew his request, the Supreme Court ordered George County to find out the prisoner’s true wishes.

The death row inmate, Blayde Nathaniel Grayson, was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Friday, the High Court released the order for the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi in order for the court to take the following actions due to his indecision:

Transport Grayson to the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi, and have him make, with federal counsel present, and on the record statement under oath as to whether he wishes to proceed with this motion and waive his appeals

If his answer is in the negative, the circuit court should enter an order to that effect, forward said order to this court, and take no further action

However, if the answer is in the affirmative, the court shall take such steps as the circuit court deems necessary (including additional evaluation if deemed necessary by the trial court) to determine if Grayson is competent to waive his appeals and, further, if the decision is voluntarily made. Upon making said determinations, the trial court shall reduce its findings to an order, forward said order to this court, and take no further action.

Grayson has been on death row for 24 years.

In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

His attorney, Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin is asking justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

Grayson said in his letter that he wanted to end all of his appeals.

Now, Grayson will appear under oath before a George County judge to state his wishes.

