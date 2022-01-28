Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two months after a Mississippi inmate requested execution, then withdrew his request, the Supreme Court ordered George County to find out the prisoner’s true wishes.

The death row inmate, Blayde Nathaniel Grayson, was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Friday, the High Court released the order for the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi in order for the court to take the following actions due to his indecision:

  • Transport Grayson to the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi, and have him make, with federal counsel present, and on the record statement under oath as to whether he wishes to proceed with this motion and waive his appeals
  • If his answer is in the negative, the circuit court should enter an order to that effect, forward said order to this court, and take no further action
  • However, if the answer is in the affirmative, the court shall take such steps as the circuit court deems necessary (including additional evaluation if deemed necessary by the trial court) to determine if Grayson is competent to waive his appeals and, further, if the decision is voluntarily made. Upon making said determinations, the trial court shall reduce its findings to an order, forward said order to this court, and take no further action.

Grayson has been on death row for 24 years.

In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

His attorney, Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin is asking justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

Grayson said in his letter that he wanted to end all of his appeals.

Now, Grayson will appear under oath before a George County judge to state his wishes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 5 handguns, assault rifle and marijuana seized
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect

Latest News

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
The old Subway Lounge in Jackson
#FlashbackFriday: Subway Lounge is demolished
Electrical fire shuts down water plant, advisory issued for all surface water connections
EPA cites Jackson for failing to repair water plant following April fire
WLBT's Things to Know
WLBT’s things to know 1/28/22: Raymond marijuana facility, Juvenile steals car, Fentanyl deaths