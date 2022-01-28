FlashbackFriday: Subway Lounge is demolished

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Blues lovers and performers from all over the country had spent many a night jamming at the “Subway Lounge” in the basement of the old Summers Hotel on what was then West Pearl Street.

Despite an effort to save it, and even though it was featured in a “juke joint” documentary on HBO, the Subway and the crumbling hotel above it were being cleared off the map 17 years ago.

The land was cleared to make way for a new road.

Now, many daily commuters and JSU students have no idea they’re driving right over what was once a famed Mississippi music and cultural landmark when they take that stretch of the Dr. Robert Smith Senior Parkway.

The Subway Lounge fell to bulldozers on January 28, 2005.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.