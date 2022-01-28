Five State Senators are making plans to help combat crime in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five State Senators that represent parts of Jackson expressed their concerns regarding crime in the capitol city and how they plan to aid the situation.

“This situation is out of control,” Senator John Horhn said.

Senators from the Jackson area said they have heard the public’s cry to fix the growing crime situation in the city.

“This state cannot succeed and this state can not grow unless Jackson is successful,” Senator David Blount said.

Senator Horhn stated there are four major things they felt needed to be improved and change to see the capital city turn around.

Those items include: increasing the number of police officers, adding even more District Attorneys and judges to combat the backlog of criminals waiting for their court date, and improving conditions at the Hinds County Detention Center.

“We have in our budget for next year funding for 50 additional officers to patrol the Capitol Complex district and we hope that this will allow the Jackson Police Department officials to patrol other areas of Jackson,” Senator Walter Michel said.

Senator Hillman Frazier said they will give the District Attorney additional A.D.A.s and two special judges to help handle the overwhelming number of cases.

“We’re trying our best to give the D.A. the tools he needs to be successful in terms of fighting crime, prosecuting crime,” Senator Frazier said.

But Senators David Blount and Sollie Norwood said it’s going to take more than the senators to help decrease crime numbers.

“Crime that’s taken place in out city are centered around young folk. This is time for all hands on deck,” Senator Norwood said.

“Our state is not growing because we don’t have a vibrant, growing urban core. But we’re going to need to work together, all of us who live here, and we’re going to need to help people quite frankly, you don’t live here, we’re going to need them to care about Jackson being successful too,” Senator Blount said.

Senator Horhn said they have already put aside about $3.3 million in the budget to add 50 officers to Capitol Police and $600,000 to improve the Hinds County Detention Center.

However, progress in the other areas, including gaining money to improve Jackson’s water and sewage issues, is still to come.

