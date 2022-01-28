Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: cooler & blustery through today, warming trend expected going early next week

Chilly conditions likely today
Chilly conditions likely today(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be a cooler and breezy day as a front nears and passes through the area. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. With winds gusting out of the north around 25 to 30 MPH, it will feel more like the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. We’re anticipating it to get much colder into the overnight period as the colder air settles in. Temperatures will likely be in the middle 20s across majority of the area by early tomorrow morning.

Saturday will also be a relatively cool day with highs expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll trend warmer going into Sunday with temperatures in the lower 60s as winds begin to flow back out of the south. Overall, very nice weather will be around this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Warmer than normal temperatures will carry into the first of next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We are also expected more unsettled conditions to return at this time as well. A frontal system looks to pass through late Wednesday/early Thursday which will bring another push of colder air by the end of the work week.

