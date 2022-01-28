Feds urge judge to put Hinds County Jail under receivership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after Hinds County filed a motion to have its jail consent decree terminated, the federal government is saying not so fast.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in opposition of terminating the decree, saying the county is compliant on just three of 92 provisions included in the 2016 decree.

At the same time, DOJ argues that the current decree “does not extend far enough to correct the current and ongoing constitutional violations” happening at the Raymond Detention Center.

The U.S. also argues that a receiver is necessary to bring the center into compliance with federal law.

“Defendants’ widespread contempt of the consent decree shows they are unwilling or incapable of fixing the constitutional violations at the jail on their own,” the federal government wrote. “A receiver therefore is appropriate and necessary.”

A receivership would essentially be a federal takeover of the county’s facility.

As of now, the Department of Justice tells the county what improvements need to be made and the county decides how those get done.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun previously told WLBT the county would have little say in how to bring the jail into compliance under a receiver. “They would run the detention center,” he said. “It would be completely controlled by the person that they send here, and he would request a budget. And we would have to do the best we can to fund that request.”

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has to the county and DOJ to submit the names and resumes of two or three potential receivers who could take over the facility.

Hinds County entered into a consent decree with the federal government to make numerous improvements to its detention facility in Raymond.

The decree came after two years of investigation by the DOJ into a “pattern or practice of unconstitutional conditions of confinement at the jail pursuant to” civil rights law.

The federal government argues that those conditions continue, and points to the six deaths reported at the facility in 2021.

In November, weeks after a sixth detainee there died, Reeves issued a show-cause order, giving the county 21 days to tell him why he should place the jail in receivership.

An evidentiary hearing was initially set for January 24, but was postponed until February 14, after the county filed an emergency motion informing Reeves that their attorneys had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last week, the county also filed a motion to have the consent decree dismissed, saying it should be under terms of the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

PRLA states that orders for relief “shall extend no further than necessary to correct the violation of the federal right of a particular plaintiff or plaintiffs,” and that the decrees “shall be terminable” two years after they are put in place, according to a copy of the law found at the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute website.

The consent decree was approved on July 19, 2016, according to court records.

The county also argued decrees must be narrowly written and designed specifically to allow for the “least intrusive means necessary to correct (a) violation.”

Attorneys for the U.S., however, argue that PLRA allows decrees to remain in place as long as needed to correct violations.

“The consent decree’s provisions comply with the PLRA because they remain necessary to remedy... substantial risk of serious harm at the jail. Defendants are deliberately indifferent to that substantial risk of serious harm,” attorneys wrote.

They point to the six inmate deaths reported at the Raymond facility last year, as well as the county’s well documented record of noncompliance.

“Defendants’ failure to implement the remedial orders’ protection from harm provisions has caused, or contributed to, widespread ongoing violence, deaths, assaults, suicides and other serious harm,” attorneys wrote. “Most troubling are the six deaths that have occurred in the least year.”

“The March 19, 2021, suspected drug overdose death in the booking area revealed failures in emergency response training, electrical equipment, the use of booking cells, as well as incident reporting... The April 18, 2021, suicide revealed failures wit with staffing and supervision, emergency response training, the use of booking cells, electrical equipment, mental health services and coordination between security and mental health staff... An August 4, 2021, COVID death... revealed problems with how jail managers and staff review, investigate, report and respond after serious incidents.”

“Instead of implementing the ordered remedies, defendants have instead delayed, ignored recommendations and resisted required changes.”

Attorneys also tell the judge that a lack of staffing means that the jail is partially run by the detainees themselves.

“This lack of staff causes assaults and other harm. For instance, a detainee in C-Pod was stabbed 17 times in July 2021; he reported at the time, no officer was present on the unit.”

In another case, detainees beat up one detainee after telling officers that he and another inmate needed to be moved from his cell.

Further, attorneys say “Detainee-on-detainee ‘assaults continue at a high rate,’” and that many assaults, “including one involving a broken jaw, appear to go unreported.”

13 assaults were reported at the jail in July; 12 more occurred in September, while 10 had been reported for the month of October through the 26th.

Assaults and deaths aside, the feds also point out the number of fires that have been set there, as well as continued problems with the jail’s electrical system and cell doors.

On the administrative side, attorneys say the county has yet to implement a program to address prison sexual misconduct.

At least four PREA complaints were not properly investigated while the county’s PREA coordinator was on leave. When the coordinator is on site, “her authority is limited by lack of access to internal affairs department investigations.”

PREA is the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

“The PREA coordinator cannot even refer an incident for investigation without the sheriff or undersheriff’s approval, contrary to the approved, written jail policy.”

“Even the basic incident reporting process has been poorly implemented. For instance, a detainee was taken to the hospital to see if his jaw was broken; the jail’s medical report identified an assault as the cause of the injury, but there was no incident report on the assault.”

Attorneys outline nearly 30 pages of problems at the jail, and say a receivership is needed to bring the facility into compliance.

“Although the consent decree continues to be necessary and narrowly drawn to address ongoing constitutional violations, it is demonstrably inadequate to address the unacceptable levels of harm and risk of harm at the jail,” they write.

Attorneys also are urging Reeves to postpone an automatic stay of the consent decree under PLRA rules.

“The PRLA provides that a termination motion shall trigger an automatic stay of the challenged prospective relief beginning 30 days after the motion’s filing date and continuing until the court decides the motion,” they wrote. “the court may postpone the start of the stay for an additional 60 days for ‘good cause.’”

If the court does not postpone the stay, the decree will be stayed beginning February 20, 2022.

