Dozens gather for town hall discussing ways to reduce crime in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new year in Jackson has gotten off to a violent start with nine homicides already this year.

On Thursday, law enforcement leaders gathered for a town hall meeting to discuss ways the community can help reduce crime.

For the last two years, Jackson has set new records for the most homicides in a year. However, law enforcement, along with city and county leaders, are on a mission to prevent that from happening for a third year.

“We’re cleaning up crime in the City of Jackson as well as Hinds County,” said David Archie, District 2 Supervisor. “We’re even coming with a new theme song: We are coming to get you.”

Dozens of concerned residents packed inside New Mount Olive Baptist Church searching for solutions.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, gave insight on things they see contributing to the city’s crime issues.

Davis said they’re seeing an uptick in crimes involving women and juveniles.

The veteran officers said a lot of it starts in what they call “broken homes.” That’s why they’re challenging parents and community members to become more involved and engage with the youth.

In fact, Chief Davis said he’s asking state leaders to bring in more resources to help with this problem.

“For instance, a gentleman said that we need basketball goals, or after school activities for the kids,” said Chief Davis. “We as the police department can’t provide that, but we ask the state to help facilitate some of those needs because if you keep a kid occupied, chances are that kid will be too tired to go commit a crime. Those are some of the resources that are needed in a community that is without that.”

“We need all community individuals, businesses, churches, and whatever other stakeholders to be on board to help us with the situation that we are currently facing,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

U.S. District attorney Darren LaMarca also spoke during the town hall about the new Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction program, also known as V-GRIP. It launched earlier this month.

The initiative allows local and federal officers to work together to get the bad guys off the streets.

LaMarca said they’ve already made some arrests and believes this will be a useful tool to reduce crime in Jackson.

“We hope that in the next several months that the work we’re doing is going to show a reduction in the number of violent crimes that are occurring in the city,” he said.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted the town hall. He’s also holding on a Stop the Violence rally this Saturday.

It’ll begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Delta Mart Shopping Center located on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

