Crash on I-55 NB near Hwy 463 causing delays

TDOT Traffic Alert
TDOT Traffic Alert(TDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash is causing delays in both lanes of I-55 northbound near Highway 463 in Madison.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says the highway should be cleared in about an hour.

If this area is a part of your morning commute, expect delays or find an alternate route.

