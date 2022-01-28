Council slated to set special election for Belhaven community improvement district Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vote by the Jackson City Council next Tuesday could move Belhaven one step closer to being the city’s first community improvement district.

Tuesday, the council is expected to set a special election to authorize the creation of the district.

If approved, voters in Belhaven and Belhaven Heights would head to the polls and cast ballots to determine whether they want to put the CID in place.

CIDs are special taxing districts, where property owners pay an additional assessment along with their annual property taxes to fund public improvements within the district’s boundaries.

The Belhaven district would be the first in the capital city and take in more than 1,700 properties from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, the district would run from I-55 to State Street.

Casey Creasey, executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation, has been leading the efforts to form the CID since 2019.

“I’m excited to get to this point. I’m going to be even more excited when the election is over... if it goes our way,” she said.

She was unsure when the election date would be set and said that it would be up to the council.

“Any registered voter – anybody within the proposed district that is a registered voter can go to the polls and vote,” she said. “It can be anyone who lives in the district, and it can be renters as well.”

If 60 percent of voters approve, an additional six-mill property tax would be placed on homes and other properties within the district.

That tax would be collected along when owners pay their annual property taxes, meaning the district would not have any revenues until the spring of 2023.

“We can probably get some initial planning done. We’ve got our first-year strategic plan that we turned into the city. We will probably start prioritizing items on that,” Creasey said.

The tax is expected to generate around $206,728 annually.

According to the first-year plan, 20 percent of funds would go toward master planning; 50 percent would go toward public safety; 10 percent would go to placemaking and capital improvements; 5 percent would go toward combating blight and 15 percent would go toward management and auditing work.

In years 2 to 15, only 2 percent of CID funds would go to master planning, while 18 percent would go to management and auditing.

Meanwhile, placemaking and capital improvements spending would increase to 20 percent and spending to address blight would be increased to 10 percent, according to documents provided by GBF.

Funds will be placed in a special account and governed by a board of directors. The first board will be appointed, and any new members would be added by a neighborhood vote, she said.

The council is slated to meet at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The meeting will be held at Jackson City Hall.

