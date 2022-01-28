Construction could begin on Riverside Drive project in late February

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A project designed to completely rebuild Riverside Drive could get underway next month, depending on weather and when the contractor can begin, so says Charles Williams, Jackson city engineer.

“It will probably be mid or late February when we give them the notice to proceed,” he said. “I won’t officially know the start date until they finish their schedule and tell us when they want to proceed. They should let us know next week.”

In October, the Jackson City Council awarded a nearly $13.9 million contract to Hemphill Construction Company to rebuild the roadway.

A pre-construction meeting between the city and contractors was held this week.

Work will include reconstructing Riverside between the I-55 North flyover bridge to Peachtree street. Contractors will be responsible for completely rebuilding the roadway, adding a multi-use path on one side of the street and a sidewalk on the other.

Crews also will replace a major water line along the roadway from the flyover bridge to North State Street.

The city wanted to include replacing the line, so the street won’t have to be dug up to repair the main later.

Work will be done under traffic.

The majority of the live oaks located in the street’s median will not be taken down to make way for the project. However, a few dead trees on the north side of the street near Murrah High School will be removed, Williams said.

Riverside is a major roadway in the Belhaven community that runs from I-55 to North State Street. It serves Ida B. Wells APAC School, Belhaven University, the Belhaven neighborhood, and headquarters for several groups, including the Boy Scouts of America Andrew Jackson Council.

The road averages more than 4,300 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Work is being paid for with a road bond previously issued by the city. That bond is being retired with one-percent infrastructure tax dollars.

