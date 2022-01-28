Consider This: Hinds County Supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisor David Archie has been arguing for weeks and weeks that a move to unseat him as president of the board did not follow the board’s policies and procedures.

Archie has been disrupting meetings to make his point, basically preventing any work from taking place during those sessions.

He continues to allege that fellow supervisor Credell Calhoun is acting like a dictator over the board and claims the dispute is political and centers around control over millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

WLBT has been asking for proof of those accusations, but, to date, we have not received any documentation.

Fed up with the actions at the meetings, Sheriff Tyree Jones, fulfilling his duties as the top law enforcement officer of the county, notified the supervisors that anyone interfering with the ability of the president of the board to run the meeting in an appropriate manner will be removed, detained, and possibly arrested.

Thank you, Sheriff Jones for stepping up to help create an environment where the business of the people of Hinds County takes place.

Maybe the sheriff will not need to take any action, as it finally looks like some civility could return to the Hinds County Supervisor’s meetings.

Supervisor Archie says he will now wait for the courts to decide who is rightfully the president.

Good.

What has been happening over the past few months is totally unacceptable. Let the courts decide, and, in the meantime, do the right thing and represent the people of Hinds County in a professional manner.

County elections happen next year, so if you live in Hinds County you need to remember the actions of your supervisors when you head to the polls to cast your ballot in 2023.

