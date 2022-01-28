2 arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested and charged two men in Natchez with conspiracy to commit murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Barney Lee Hawkins Jr. and Darius Bernard were arrested on Dumas Drive Thursday night in connection to the murder of Antonio Foster.

Officers found 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds near North Union Street around 9:45 p.m. on January 14.

According to Chief Daughtry, more arrests are possible.

