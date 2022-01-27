Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Work underway to clear blighted properties near State Fairgrounds

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work is underway on blighted properties by the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

The State of Mississippi now owns two of the three properties there, and already changes can be seen.

The area around the former OYO and Regency hotels is now practically cleared. Eventually both properties will be demolished.

The idea is to make the property safe and beautiful.

Whatever structure is eventually placed there will serve as a gateway into the State Fairgrounds.

“This is the most traveled interstate in the state of Mississippi,” explained Ag. Commissioner Andy Gipson. “Hundreds of thousands of vehicles, millions even, travel up and down I-55 and they’ve been seeing the back of property that has fallen into disrepair. But now they’ll see a beautiful clean space opening into the state fairgrounds and that’s good for the City of Jackson and that’s good for the state fairgrounds.”

Capitol police will patrol the area. Officials are meeting with groups who have ideas for what type of structure should be built there.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

Latest News

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families
Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child...
Ridgeland man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child exploitation material
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
JPD: Capitol Police investigating Fondren killing, but agency says otherwise
JPD: Capitol Police investigating Fondren killing, but agency says otherwise