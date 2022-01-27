Work underway to clear blighted properties near State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work is underway on blighted properties by the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

The State of Mississippi now owns two of the three properties there, and already changes can be seen.

The area around the former OYO and Regency hotels is now practically cleared. Eventually both properties will be demolished.

The idea is to make the property safe and beautiful.

Whatever structure is eventually placed there will serve as a gateway into the State Fairgrounds.

“This is the most traveled interstate in the state of Mississippi,” explained Ag. Commissioner Andy Gipson. “Hundreds of thousands of vehicles, millions even, travel up and down I-55 and they’ve been seeing the back of property that has fallen into disrepair. But now they’ll see a beautiful clean space opening into the state fairgrounds and that’s good for the City of Jackson and that’s good for the state fairgrounds.”

Capitol police will patrol the area. Officials are meeting with groups who have ideas for what type of structure should be built there.

