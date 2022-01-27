WLBT’s things to know 1/27/22: Home built from shipping containers, Vicksburg killing, Ridgeland child exploitation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD: Capitol Police investigating Fondren killing, but agency says otherwise

A jurisdictional debate between law enforcement agencies leaves Jackson’s latest homicide without an answer on who will take the lead, with JPD telling the public they’re merely assisting Capitol Police with its investigation. The brouhaha comes as Capitol Police took the lead on a downtown drive-by shooting hours earlier on Tuesday, the first time the agency has done so in the six months since Gov. Tate Reeves announced a public safety initiative involving the agency. Surveillance video from JPD’s Real-Time Command Center shows the aftermath of the shooting at Capitol and Lamar streets, showing one of the injured people running from the scene. Read the full story here.

2. Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers

Anita and Paul Johnson are creating an innovative space for their son who is returning home to the Coast from Arizona.

In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for move in. Anita and Paul Johnson are creating an innovative space for their son who is returning home to the Coast from Arizona. “I think it brings a touch of modern to the area,” Paul told WLOX. The concept is becoming increasingly popular out West, but it’s a new trend in Mississippi. Read the full story here.

3. 20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car

Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a deadly, overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that a 20-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot multiple times. He died shortly after an ambulance arrived. Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or a motive.

4. Ridgeland man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child exploitation material

A Ridgeland man will serve 20 years in prison. Robert Cox was sentenced for possession of child exploitation material. Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child exploitation and sexual batter, according to the State Attorney General’s Office. Investigators found more than one thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse in this case.

5. Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business

A 40-year-old law in Mississippi is being challenged by a Jackson man, Charles “Butch” Slaughter. He wants open a home health care business. “I would like to open a home health agency because it would allow me to broaden what I do and to serve the needs of people more efficiently,” said Slaughter. But that dream is halted right now. Slaughter believes the state has a big need for more home health businesses but said a decades-old moratorium is currently in the way.

