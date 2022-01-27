Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More cold weather. A frost is possible tonight and in the morning with clear skies and lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs near normal, in the middle and upper 50s, again with sunshine. Cooler weather returns Friday with sunny skies, breezy weather, and highs in the 40s.

The weekend looks nice with sunny skies both days and highs in the 50s Saturday, 60s on Sunday. Morning lows for the rest of this week will be below freezing. Warmer weather will kick in Sunday and last through much of next week.

The next chance for rain will come our way Tuesday into Wednesday. Average high is 58 and the average low is 37. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:29pm.

