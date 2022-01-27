Growth, solutions at top of Clinton mayor’s mind during State of the City address

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher discussed major issues impacting his city at Thursday’s State of the City address.

At top of mind was the Big Black River Project.

He says unless action is taken, the city’s growth will stop in 2030 because the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has topped the capacity for Baker’s creek.

“The City must find a new route/location to discharge its sewer,” Fisher said.

Fisher says the city needs $97 million to fund the solution to the issue, which is to discharge into the Big Black River 19 miles away.

That 19 mile of piping would total $45 million with another $42 million in ROW.

" To get funding from the state and federal level, it will be necessary to form an ‘Authority’ with Bolton, Clinton, and Raymond to manage the facility. It is also the right thing to do in order to maximize the economic potential of western Hinds County,” Fisher said.

Fisher says the city needs a comprehensive drainage study and is seeking help from Congress to repair the problems.

The city is also planning a traffic study to determine the correct street sizing requirements for Arrow Drive, Cynthia, Pinehaven and Northside Drive.

Fisher discussed potential plans for 84 acres south of I-20, between the interstate and Butts Park, that the city purchased in December 2021.

“As I have stated many times over the years, Clinton needs to separate itself from Hinds County and Jackson if it is to grow and prosper. We must be different. Owning this property allows Clinton to develop a regional recreational park, designed to attract tourist from New Orleans/St. Louis and Dallas/Atlanta, as well as increase the recreational opportunities for Clintonians.”

He also discussed the possibility of adding an RV Park in Clinton, another option for bringing tourism to the city.

Fisher says crime is decreasing in Clinton.

The mayor attributes this to growing the police force, which began in July 2013.

He says the city has added 30 new officers and have a goal to get to 70.

“The growth in police strength made specialized policing possible. We have separate patrolling, traffic, detective and drug apprehension divisions operating to provide you better protection.”

He notes that 60 rifles have been purchased for police use, a firing rang has been built, and added that drones will be used in the future.

Lastly, there are two requests the city has made to legislature:

Request a vote to determine if a 2% sales tax can be added to the restaurant bill

Requesting $1 million to construct a walking trail from Brighten Park down Clinton Raymond Road

