Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter on crash anniversary

Nicole Such takes photos of a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA...
Nicole Such takes photos of a bronze sculpture honoring former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died, at the site of a 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) - A statue memorializing Kobe Bryant and his daughter was placed at the site where they and seven others died in a helicopter crash two years ago.

The sculpture by artist Dan Medina shows the NBA legend with his hand on his daughter Gianna’s shoulder as she carries a basketball. The names of all nine victims of the crash are included on a plaque at the base of the statue.

The statue was only at the hilltop site temporarily Wednesday.

Medina also sculpted a version that is 7-feet tall, and he would like to get talks moving forward on how to place it in downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two of her teammates and their families were heading to a youth basketball game on Jan. 26, 2020, when their helicopter went down in thick fog. The National Transportation Safety Board determined pilot error was the cause of the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, a trial in the lawsuit brought by Vanessa Bryant is set to start soon. She says graphic photos of her husband and daughter’s remains were taken by first responders and allegedly shared by Los Angeles County officials.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

Latest News

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families
Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child...
Ridgeland man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child exploitation material
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business