St. Dominic Hospital accused of unnecessary procedures

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson hospital is receiving harsh criticism for allegedly performing unwarranted procedures.

St. Dominic Heath Care Services in Jackson was listed as the number one medical facility to provide the most unnecessary care based on the overuse index, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The research was conducted by Johns Hopkins University.

Twenty hospitals were listed in the data that analyzed Medicare claims at 3,745 hospitals for 17 low-value services.

St. Dominic Market President Scott Kashman said they were aware of the data which was from 2016 to 2018 and posted in Modern Healthcare.

“We already jumped right ahead of it and we shared a note internally and into the community that we’re gonna make sure that we understand the data,” said St. Dominic Market President Scott Kashman. “We’re gonna look at our current practices and make sure we’re following the best known clinical practices.”

According to the research, low-value and unnecessary services include pap smears for women older than 65, an abdominal CT scan with and without contrast and spinal fusions for back pain.

According to hospital officials, St. Dominic has two of only four GYN-Oncologists in the state which will account for a larger percentage of referrals for women over 65. It is also the state’s stroke center which sees more brain and spine referrals.

“We were in a transition at that time going to a new electronic health record in 2017,” said St. Dominic Co. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teri Dyess. “Looking forward, we’re excited that with Epics we will be on the same platform with hospitals around our city.”

Hospital administrators said they are reaching out to Johns Hopkins to obtain more information to see if there are areas for improvement moving forward.

