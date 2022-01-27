Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Indianola man

SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Decemius Strong of Indianola, MS, Sunflower County.

He is five feet nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, January 22 at about 2:00 a.m. in the area of Bayou Drive in Sunflower County.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans, and black boots.

Family members say Decemius Strong suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Decemius Strong, call Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 887-2121.

