Ridgeland man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child exploitation material

57-year-old Robert Cox was already a registered sex offender
Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child exploitation and sexual battery.(Madison County Detention Center)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man will serve 20 years in prison.

Robert Cox was sentenced for possession of child exploitation material.

Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child exploitation and sexual batter, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators found more than one thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse in this case.

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
JPD: Capitol Police investigating Fondren killing, but agency says otherwise
