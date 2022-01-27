Ridgeland man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child exploitation material

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man will serve 20 years in prison.

Robert Cox was sentenced for possession of child exploitation material.

Cox was already a registered sex offender for previous felony convictions for child exploitation and sexual batter, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators found more than one thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse in this case.

