Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect

Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police chase came to an end in Jackson Wednesday night.

Richland authorities told WLBT that they were pursuing a suspect in a stolen car into Jackson.

That’s when the driver jumped out of the vehicle near Delaware Avenue.

A woman was taken into custody but officials are still looking for the man they believe was driving the vehicle.

