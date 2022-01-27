Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police chase came to an end in Jackson Wednesday night.

Richland authorities told WLBT that they were pursuing a suspect in a stolen car into Jackson.

That’s when the driver jumped out of the vehicle near Delaware Avenue.

A woman was taken into custody but officials are still looking for the man they believe was driving the vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.