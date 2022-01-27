Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel
St. Dominic Health Services
St. Dominic Hospital accused of unnecessary procedures
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car

Latest News

Teen arrested after husband of former Miss Mississippi killed in front of 2-year-old son
Teen arrested after husband of former Miss Mississippi killed in front of 2-year-old son
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 5 handguns, assault rifle and marijuana seized
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
WLBT at 4p
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death