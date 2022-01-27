Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JSU’s Shedeur Sanders is first HBCU athlete to sign endorsement deal with Gatorade

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders(Gatorade)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to make history on and off the field.

Sanders signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, making him the first HBCU athlete to sign with the iconic brand.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade Family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” said Shedeur Sanders. “I can’t wait to work with Gatorade on and off the field to help create even more opportunities for HBCU students and athletes.”

Sanders, son of NFL legend/head coach Deion Sanders, was named the winner of the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the best freshman in FCS.

Shortly after the season he also signed a deal with NFL star Tom Brady.

Sanders is also just the second collegiate athlete to sign with Gatorade--UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was the first.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel
St. Dominic Health Services
St. Dominic Hospital accused of unnecessary procedures
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,535 new cases reported Thurs.
Three people were injured in a shooting on N Foster Drive Tuesday, Oct. 8.
WLBT’s things to know 1/27/22: Home built from shipping containers, Vicksburg killing, Ridgeland child exploitation
City to distribute cases of water 10 a.m. Thurs.
Showers possible by next week.
Peyton's Thursday Morning Forecast