JSU faculty, staff eligible for scholarship from Thurgood Marshall College Fund

(Jackson State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those attending Jackson State University are now eligible for a scholarship through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Novartis US Foundation.

It is part of a 10-year, $20 million collaboration in which they will provide scholarships, mentorships and grants to students and faculty at Historically Black Colleges, Universities and Medical Schools.

The goal being “to create access to high quality education and professional development for future leaders in health science, technology and business-related fields.”

To be eligible, students must be enrolled as a sophomore in one of the select HBCUs and demonstrate intent to enter the healthcare industry either through a major in a STEM subject, public health, nursing, health-focused social work, business or technology.

In addition to this, there is also a competitive faculty research grant program offering 90 grants over nine years of $25,000 each to HBCU faculty for research substantiating key drivers of health disparities for African Americans in their lived experience and informing areas for change.

For more information, click here.

