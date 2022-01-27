JPD: Capitol Police investigating Fondren killing, but agency says otherwise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A jurisdictional debate between law enforcement agencies leaves Jackson’s latest homicide without an answer on who will take the lead, with JPD telling the public they’re merely assisting Capitol Police with its investigation.

The brouhaha comes as Capitol Police took the lead on a downtown drive-by shooting hours earlier on Tuesday, the first time the agency has done so in the six months since Gov. Tate Reeves announced a public safety initiative involving the agency.

Surveillance video from JPD’s Real-Time Command Center shows the aftermath of the shooting at Capitol and Lamar streets, showing one of the injured people running from the scene.

Two minutes after a gunman first fired a barrage of shots, someone flagged down Capitol Police and they responded.

“We felt like this: concerning the location, the proximity to the Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion that it was, it was an opportunity for us to go ahead and use our resources and respond,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Tindell said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also supplementing Capitol Police’s two investigators.

Meanwhile, the lead agency on another shooting hours later on Dunbar Street in Fondren -- the city’s ninth homicide -- still hasn’t been decided.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown told reporters in an email Tuesday night the killing of 27-year-old Purnell Cowart took place at 223 Dunbar Street, which Brown claims is inside the Capital Complex Improvement District.

“They’re still working that out right now, again, if it’s in the Capitol Complex district, then technically, Capitol Police will probably take the lead on that,” Brown said Wednesday.

A map of the CCID shows no portion of Dunbar Street within the district, which is the only area Capitol Police are authorized to patrol and investigate.

Around the same time as the Dunbar Street shooting, a vehicle crashed outside the Homewood Suites hotel, which is located within the CCID.

If those two incidents were indeed related, JPD could make the case that Capitol Police need to step in.

“We don’t have any evidence to suggest that those incidents are connected,” Brown said.

Tindell said they want additional manpower for Capitol Police from lawmakers -- 75 more positions -- so those officers can step in more often.

“I think visibility is key when you’re talking about deterring crime, the more officers, individuals see them out on the streets moving around, the more secure people feel, and the less criminals will want to engage in activity in those areas,” Tindell said.

It’s a complicated process, Tindell said, because for years Capitol Police was essentially a security force, protecting state buildings.

“Now more recently, with the move over to the Department of Public Safety, the goal is that they’ll have additional resources and that we will have the ability to respond to 911 calls with dispatchers that can assist with that as well,” Tindell said.

Tindell said they’re also already looking for a new chief to lead the department after Don Byington retired at the end of December.

