Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 40-year-old law in Mississippi is being challenged by a Jackson man, Charles “Butch” Slaughter. He wants open a home health care business.

“I would like to open a home health agency because it would allow me to broaden what I do and to serve the needs of people more efficiently,” said Slaughter.

But that dream is halted right now. Slaughter believes the state has a big need for more home health businesses, but said a decades-old moratorium is currently in the way.

”Even if the moratorium was gone, Butch would still have to comply with what’s called the Certificate of Need laws, which means he would have to apply for a Certificate of Need, try to demonstrate to the government that his home health agency was needed in the community,” said Aaron Rice, Slaughter’s attorney, and Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute.

”And you can’t get a certificate of need to open one, so it’s a real burden on healthcare people to try to meet that need,” said Slaughter.

This prompted Slaughter to take his battle to court. Slaughter and the Mississippi Justice Institute filed a federal lawsuit in December of 2020, hoping to have the laws removed from the books.

In January of 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued a ruling in their favor, noting, “It is no secret that significant financial interests are at stake when it comes to CON (Certificate of Need) laws.”

“He found that we had made a plausible case thus far, that these laws are irrational, and they infringe on our clients’ rights, and they do nothing but protect established home health agencies,” said Rice. “He found that the state had not made any plausible claims to the contrary.”

While they are happy with the ruling, Rice said they know this is only one step in the process.

”The fact that we’re able to make a case that is going to force the state to actually defend this very irrational unconstitutional law in court, we’re very excited about that and we look forward to proving our case at trial,” said Rice.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to have the case dismissed. However, Judge Reeves denied that request.

We reached out to the AG’s Office for a comment. The office tells us they do not comment on open litigation. At this time a trial date has not been set.

