First Alert Forecast: seasonable & nice today, colder air returns into Friday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grab a jacket before stepping out the door this morning. We’re will likely remain near and below freezing until sunrise. Temperatures are forecast to warm nicely into this afternoon where highs will reach the middle and upper 50s, which is close to average. A decent amount of sunshine is also in today’s forecast before clouds increase into tonight ahead of a cold front.

The seasonable temperatures will come to an end on Friday. A cold front will drop in from the north on Friday. Chances for rain continue to look unlikely at this time. We’ll turn cooler in the wake of this front with highs stuck in the 40s. With breezy and gusty northerly winds, it will likely feel more like the 30s to near 40 degrees throughout the day. Much colder conditions are expected Friday night where lows will fall to the middle 20s in most spots.

Our weather will stay on the cooler side on Saturday going into the start of the weekend in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This cool down will be brief considering highs will return back to the lower 60s by Sunday. Besides the swing in temperatures over the weekend, it will be very nice out with lots of sunshine both days. The warmer weather is expected to carry into our next work week as chances for rain arrive by mid-week.

