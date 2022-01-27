Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old out of Harrison County.

Shane Shelby Jr. of Biloxi is described as a white male who is four feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in Franklin County wearing a red hoodie with black shorts.

The boy may be accompanied by Shane Shelby Sr., who is described as a white male who is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Shelby Sr. was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans.

The man and child are believed to be in a blue Chrysler Town and Country bearing an unknown Harrison County tag, traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr., they are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-384-8022.

Potential medical marijuana patients hopeful for future as legislature sends bill to Governor
Ridgeland mayor withholds funds from library because of LGBTQ+ books on the shelves
