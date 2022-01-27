City unsure what EPA notice of noncompliance means

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is being cited for a failure to timely repair and maintain its water treatment and distribution systems, according to a news release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that it had issued a notice of noncompliance against the city.

However, officials with the city are still determining what the notice means.

What is clear is that the EPA wants Jackson to move quicker on making repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The notice comes about six months after Jackson entered into an administrative compliance order with the regulatory agency to make upgrades to the Curtis plant and at its water distribution system.

It also comes less than a year after days of below-freezing temperatures crippled water production at the plant and about eight months after a fire erupted at the plant, again temporarily cutting the city’s water production.

Jackson again is facing problems at the Curtis plant, with two membrane filters having to be taken offline recently after they failed integrity tests.

According to a release on the EPA’s website, the notice was issued for Jackson “for not timely repairing and maintaining equipment necessary to reliably produce drinking water.”

However, it did not specify what repairs the city had not made.

WLBT has reached out to EPA and the Mississippi State Department of Health for more information.

Officials with the city of Jackson are also seeking more details.

