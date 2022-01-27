Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

City unsure what EPA notice of noncompliance means

Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's coventional basin, before it is chemically...
Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's coventional basin, before it is chemically treated.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is being cited for a failure to timely repair and maintain its water treatment and distribution systems, according to a news release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that it had issued a notice of noncompliance against the city.

However, officials with the city are still determining what the notice means.

What is clear is that the EPA wants Jackson to move quicker on making repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The notice comes about six months after Jackson entered into an administrative compliance order with the regulatory agency to make upgrades to the Curtis plant and at its water distribution system.

It also comes less than a year after days of below-freezing temperatures crippled water production at the plant and about eight months after a fire erupted at the plant, again temporarily cutting the city’s water production.

Jackson again is facing problems at the Curtis plant, with two membrane filters having to be taken offline recently after they failed integrity tests.

According to a release on the EPA’s website, the notice was issued for Jackson “for not timely repairing and maintaining equipment necessary to reliably produce drinking water.”

However, it did not specify what repairs the city had not made.

WLBT has reached out to EPA and the Mississippi State Department of Health for more information.

Officials with the city of Jackson are also seeking more details.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

Latest News

HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities
HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities
JSU faculty, staff eligible for scholarship from Thurgood Marshall College Fund
St. Dominic Health Services
St. Dominic Hospital accused of unnecessary procedures
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Bribery, racketeering charges among new indictments against Nancy and Zach New