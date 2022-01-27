Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
City to distribute cases of water 10 a.m. Thurs.

(Clay Falls)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to anyone in South Jackson affected by recent water issues.

The MRRC will also provide COVID-19 testing at the distribution site.

Testing and distribution will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell roads in South Jackson.

The distribution is for people who have been affected by recent water system issues.

Water distribution will continue until supplies run out.

COVID-19 testing will be available until 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the City’s Constituent Services Manager, Wanda Smith, at 601-624-0637.

