5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 5 handguns, assault rifle and marijuana seized

5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five men have been arrested after police received numerous complaints that drugs and guns were being sold in the parking lot of a Jackson apartment complex.

The arrests happened Wednesday, January 26, at the Autumn Apartment Complex.

The five arrested were Brandon Walker, 19, Jordon Wilson, 19, Travion Howard, 22, Jayess White, 20, and William Watson, 20.

Two vehicles were towed, five handguns and one assault rifle were seized as well as 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Howard was out on bond for possession of a stolen firearm. Watson was out on bond for armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm while in commission of felony possession of marijuana with a firearm.

