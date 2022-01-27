Connect. Shop. Support Local.
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a deadly, overnight shooting.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on National Street.

Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that a 20-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot multiple times.

He died shortly after an ambulance arrived.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or a motive.

