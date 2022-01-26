WLBT’s things to know 1/26/22: Reeves State of the State, Medical marijuana vote, Fondren Park killing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gov. Reeves blasts critical race theory, touts education improvements in State of the State address

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday. He started by speaking about how strong a position he believes Mississippi to be in. He thanked educators and claimed Mississippi’s schools have made a “turnaround of historic proportions.” He touted a graduation rate of 87.7 percent and an increase of students completing career and technical courses. He also addressed critical race theory, an issue that has been a hot topic among legislators this month. Read the full story here.

3. JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park

A man has died and another man is seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night near Fondren Park. The incident occurred on Dunbar Street, according to a press release by Jackson police. Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home. Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots. Cowart died at UMMC and McDowell sustained life-threatening injuries. Police are calling it a homicide and aggravated assault.

