UMMC partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians at job fair

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Sykes Community Center at 520 Sykes Road.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

  • Housekeeping
  • Floor Technician
  • Patient Transport

Full-time and part-time positions are both available. Starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

