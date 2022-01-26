UMMC partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians at job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Sykes Community Center at 520 Sykes Road.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Housekeeping

Floor Technician

Patient Transport

Full-time and part-time positions are both available. Starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

