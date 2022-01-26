Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

