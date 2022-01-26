Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miss. House, Senate pass medical marijuana bill, which now goes to governor

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Wednesday.

The bill, Senate Bill 2095, passed by a vote of 103-13.

This came after the Senate passed the bill with a vote of 46 yays.

Last week, the House adjusted portions of the bill, which reduced the amount of medical marijuana that would be allowed per person from 3.5 ounces per month to 3 ounces per month and removed the Mississippi Department of Agriculture from being involved in the program at all.

The bill will now head to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. He has not yet announced whether he will sign the bill or not, but has indicated in the past that he is uncomfortable with the amount of marijuana the bill would allow.

