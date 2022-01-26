Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MAE President delivers State of Education Address

Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones
Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones delivered a State of Education Address on Tuesday.

The address comes after Governor Tate Reeves’ State of the State Address.

Gov. Reeves discussed a pay raise for Mississippi teachers, touting it as his ‘number one priority.’

“I’m confident that in this session, working together, we will get a significant teacher pay raise done,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Even though the governor advocates for a pay raise for teachers in the state, he did not specify a dollar amount in his speech.

MAE President Erica Jones is proposing a starting salary of $45,000 for teachers across the state through a progressive plan.

Jones says she would like lawmakers to “recalibrate the salary schedule and secure pay raises that will enable Mississippi teachers’ salaries to be paid above the Southeastern Regional Average. And to secure a living wage of at least $15/hour for education professionals and school staff.”

Jones says that the teacher shortage in the state is at a crisis level and believes providing adequate and reasonable pay raises will help with the problem.

Another pivotal agenda Jones says educators would like to see is to secure universal pre-k and kindergarten for all and asks the legislature to establish pre-k and kindergarten programs for every early education student in the state.

