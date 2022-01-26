JSU providing free bunches of greens, bags of sweet potatoes, and onions to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will host its Crop Drop 2022: Sweet Potato, Greens, and Onions giveaway on Saturday, January 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be located at 1311 West Pearl Street at the Blackburn Middle School parking lot.

