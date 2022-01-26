Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU providing free bunches of greens, bags of sweet potatoes, and onions to community

Over 200 JSU students volunteered at this years Crop Drop. Source: WLBT
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will host its Crop Drop 2022: Sweet Potato, Greens, and Onions giveaway on Saturday, January 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be located at 1311 West Pearl Street at the Blackburn Middle School parking lot.

