Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died and another man is seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night near Fondren Park.

The incident occurred on Dunbar Street in the Capital Complex District, according to a press release by Jackson police.

Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home.

Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots.

Cowart died at UMMC and McDowell sustained life-threating injuries.

Police are calling it a homicide and aggravated assault.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine D White
Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

Latest News

Gov. Reeves blasts critical race theory, touts education improvements in State of the State...
Gov. Reeves blasts critical race theory, touts education improvements in State of the State address
2 vehicle crash causes one car to catch on fire in Jackson
Alvin Richard, founder of Richard's Disposal in New Orleans, speaks to the Jackson City Council.
Trash contractor to council: ‘If you guys just don’t want me here, then I don’t want to be here’
JPS student earns nearly $2 million in scholarships for college
JPS student earns nearly $2 million in scholarships for college