JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died and another man is seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night near Fondren Park.
The incident occurred on Dunbar Street in the Capital Complex District, according to a press release by Jackson police.
Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home.
Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots.
Cowart died at UMMC and McDowell sustained life-threating injuries.
Police are calling it a homicide and aggravated assault.
