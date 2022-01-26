JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died and another man is seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night near Fondren Park.

The incident occurred on Dunbar Street in the Capital Complex District, according to a press release by Jackson police.

Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home.

Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots.

Cowart died at UMMC and McDowell sustained life-threating injuries.

Police are calling it a homicide and aggravated assault.

