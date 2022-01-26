Jackson city councilman defends luncheon paid for by trash subcontractor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says a luncheon paid for by a solid waste subcontractor shortly before Christmas was designed to show appreciation to council staffers and not to curry favor with councilmembers for an upcoming vote on a trash contract.

In December, several clerks of the council met for lunch at the Iron Horse Grill.

The meal was paid for by a subcontractor of Waste Management, one of the firms currently seeking a six-year contract with the city, and was planned by the clerk of the council, Shanekia Jordan.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell brought up the luncheon at a contentious council meeting Tuesday, where members raised numerous questions about Richard’s Disposal, a firm the administration has recommended to bring on for the work.

The meeting was called, in part, to discuss a solid waste contract being brought forward by the mayor.

After several round of intense questioning and back-and-forths among council members and members of the administration, Grizzell brought up the fact that a recent luncheon for council clerks was paid for by a subcontractor for a firm seeking the city’s trash contract.

“When we learned back in November who the three vendors or firms were that submitted a bid... I knew they submitted bids before. It was not uncharted territory. On December 22, on or around, the (council) clerks had a luncheon at Iron Horse Grill. I attended, my clerk attended, Banks’ clerk attended, Hartley’s clerk attended, Foote’s clerk attended... And one of the subcontractors who submitted a bid with Waste Management showed up and paid for that lunch,” he said.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks, though, says the luncheon was just a way to say thank you to the council clerks and that the organizer of the luncheon did not know that the subcontractor contacted was connected to one of the firms vying for a city contract.

Instead, he explained that the contractor was chosen off a master list of contacts the clerk’s office uses to sponsor events that could not be paid for otherwise.

“Every year, we have various different events, where we ask for our corporate sponsors to help... In this case, the clerk of the council wanted to make sure that she can do something for the clerks... and this is not the first one, but to do an event for the clerks before Christmas,” he said.

“We just had an event before Thanksgiving – I did the cooking. I fried the turkeys. And a lot of what she did, and a lot of what some of the other clerks (did) was to go into their pockets. And so, this time around, what was told to me is ‘Councilman Banks, I want to do something different, and sponsor a luncheon.’”

“And that’s all it was. It was a Christmas luncheon.”

Banks said Jordan, pulled the name of the contractor from a list of firms and community partners the city reaches out to sponsor events.

“We call them corporate partners. We had an event for Mr. Tillman, which was a retirement event. We had it catered. We had, you know, gifts, plaques, and all that kind of stuff. And you don’t put that in a budget,” he said. “But you rely on your corporate partners to say, ‘Hey, we’re doing this for Mr. Tillman, can we rely on you to help us?’”

Tillman was the former Ward 5 councilman. After serving three terms, Tillman was defeated for re-election in the 2021 Democratic primary.

“Visit Jackson, restaurants, Neel-Schaffer, Waggoner, the Octagon Group... various different businesses have stepped up. MAC Construction... Gibbs Travis Law Firm. They have bought in the past polo shirts for the clerks,” he added. “I think that it’s a good thing to see people that do business with the city, appreciating those people who do the everyday work.”

Banks said the clerks did not know the sponsor contacted was a subcontractor for Waste Management.

“The clerks... had no way of knowing who was what. First of all, the bid process was blind. They didn’t know. All they know is that this is a list, and I’m going to go through this list to try to... do something to appreciate my employees without them going broke before Christmas.”

Three firms are currently vying for the city’s solid waste business: Waste Management, FCC Environmental Services, and Richard’s Disposal. The companies responded to the city’s request for proposals in October.

City Attorney Catoria Martin revealed the names of the respondents at a city council meeting in early December. The luncheon was held on or around December 22.

It was unclear if the clerk of the council contacted the subcontractor prior to the names of the respondents being made public.

The meals cost approximately $500, an amount that was repaid to the subcontractor by the council members themselves, Banks said.

Those in attendance included clerks for Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, Banks, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, and Councilman Grizzell.

Foote said he had no idea that the meal was being sponsored. “If they had asked me, I wouldn’t have suggested they got a sponsor with a city contractor,” he said.

Banks, meanwhile, believes there were other motives behind Grizzell bringing the luncheon up.

Tuesday’s special council meeting was initially called to reappoint judges to the municipal court. However, an agenda item was added by the mayor’s office to give council members an opportunity to ask questions about the city’s waste contract.

A week before, the council had voted down Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s proposal to hire New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal.

Officials with Richard’s were back at the meeting Tuesday to field questions from council members.

“It seemed that the more questions that were asked the more (people got frustrated)... And I understand it because there are times when I get frustrated. I think in the midst of the frustration, things were said, without... one, a full understanding of what happened (and) two, without considering how you can misconstrue the intention of innocent people.”

Grizzell would not comment on this story.

