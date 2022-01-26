Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Four judges reappointed to Jackson Municipal Court posts

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve ever challenged a traffic ticket in the capital city, you’ll likely be familiar with at least one of the four people recently reappointed to the municipal court bench in Jackson.

Tuesday, the council reappointed Henry Clay, June Hardwick, Jeffrey Reynolds and Taurean Buchanan as judges with the Jackson Municipal Court.

Municipal courts handle misdemeanor offenses, cases involving city ordinances and city traffic violations, according to the State of Mississippi Judiciary’s website. The courts also conduct initial appearances in felony cases, set initial bonds and schedule hearings, the website states.

“We’re the very first stop for felony offenders,” said Judge June Hardwick, speaking to the council.

Hardwick said one of her goals is making the experience for the people that appear before her as painless as possible, adding that the defendants and victims are often facing a crisis.

Council members asked the judges about their experiences on the bench and what could to be done to improve the courts.

Judge Clay, who has been with the court for 27 years, said he would like cases to move more quickly through the system.

He said several factors contribute to delays, such as backlogs at the Mississippi State Crime Lab and the time it takes for evidence to go from the Jackson Police Department to the District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s a number of factors,” he said. “It just takes time.”

Judge Reynolds, meanwhile, touted the municipal court’s role taking guns and violent criminals off the street.

“One of the things we make a big priority of is getting guns off the street. There’s a charge of possession of marijuana with a handgun. What the prosecutor advocates and I approve is confiscation of the gun as part of a plea deal,” he said. “That’s one less gun on the street.”

All judges were confirmed on unanimous votes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine D White
Arrest made after 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel in Jackson
The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
Capital City’s aging infrastructure causes wheels on JPS school bus to fall through pavement
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest

Latest News

Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones
MAE President delivers State of Education Address
Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint...
Breaking down Gov. Tate Reeves’ 2022 State of the State address
Breaking down Gov. Tate Reeves’ 2022 State of the State address
Breaking down Gov. Tate Reeves’ 2022 State of the State address
WLBT at 10p