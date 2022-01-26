First Alert Forecast: chilly morning; cool, bright, & sunny by this afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are kicking off our Wednesday this morning clear and cold with temperatures right around freezing areawide. Cool conditions will stick around with us going forward into this afternoon where temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under sunny skies. We’ll turn much colder into tonight where lows will fall back below freezing.

Thursday will feature slightly warmer and closer to normal temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle and upper 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We should see cloud cover increase into Thursday evening/night as our next cold front drops in.

Our next cold front will move in on Friday to help reinforce the cooler air. Chances for rain look unlikely at this time. Temperatures look to only manage the upper 40s Friday with it feeling more like the 30s through the day behind the front. This cool down will be brief considering a warming trend will take place over the weekend. As winds shift back out of the south, we will top out near 60 on Sunday. Above average highs in the middle 60s are expected into next work week. Chances for rain are also expected to hold off until we get into next week.

