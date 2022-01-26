Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Final vote expected on Mississippi Medical Marijuana Bill

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A medical marijuana program in the state is moving closer to reality.

A vote is expected as soon as Wednesday on the bill.

The bill is going to the committee on Wednesday, however, several amendments failed to pass during discussions.

The House and Senate also have slightly different versions.

The House version proposed reducing the amount of medical marijuana allowed per person---dropping it from the Senate’s three-point five ounces a month to three ounces.

Lawmakers will now work together to agree on a single bill.

Plans are to tweak the bill to give local officials a say in whether to allow cannabis businesses in areas zoned for commercial activity.

Votes are expected in the House and Senate today before the bill heads to the governor.

