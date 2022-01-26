Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Cross-country bicyclist makes stop in South Mississippi while spreading awareness for colon cancer

A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.
A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.

Dave Klein is pedaling from Los Angeles to St. Augustine, Florida, down bustling freeways and the back roads of the country.

“It really is amazing how much you can ask of the body to do, and it will just do it,” Klein said.

Klein is a chief photojournalist at WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit.

He embarked on the open road about two months ago in honor of his close friend Donna, who has been battling colon cancer for four years.

“Colon cancer is the second leading cancer-causing death in the country. It’s not a small issue,” Klein said. “And in fact, one out of five people who have been diagnosed with it are between the ages of 20-54.”

With a will to save lives, Klein is now spreading awareness from one state line to the next, through rain or shine, heat or cold.

He said connections he has made along the way have made his trip worthwhile.

“That’s just the phenomenal part about this whole ride,” he said. “People want to do the best, and they want to give, and they are generous, and that’s one thing that, you know, that I’m really getting out of this.”

With 2,700 miles under his belt, Klein is about 500 away from his finish line.

“The things that Donna’s going through with the colon cancer and the COVID are so much greater than just me doing this ride,” Klein said.

If you would like to donate to Klein’s cause and the Colon Cancer Coalition, click here.

