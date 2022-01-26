Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel

Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the two women killed at Rainbow Motel on Sunday.

Kiera Poole, 21, and Samantha Cannon, 22, were killed after being shot multiple times.

Jermaine Darnell White, 38, is charged with both of their murders.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says White and the women had spent the day together prior to the killing.

“He had spent the day with these females. They had been using drugs throughout the day and at the end, these two females lost their lives.”

