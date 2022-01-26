Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

37-year-old Morton man killed after crashing vehicle in Pelahatchie

(WALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Morton man was killed after crashing his vehicle in Pelahatchie.

The wreck happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. on Lake Road, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

The man has been identified as 37-yeard-old Jeffery Rodgers.

Ruth says Rodgers was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Capitol and Lamar Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Downtown Jackson
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
JPD: One killed, another seriously injured after being shot in vehicle near Fondren Park
The crash on I-55 at Savannah
Police chase down I-55 ends in crash, arrest
Jackson police investigating double homicide at Rainbow Motel
Coroner identifies 2 women killed at Rainbow Motel

Latest News

A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Councilman Aaron Banks
Jackson city councilman defends luncheon paid for by trash subcontractor
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House, Senate pass medical marijuana bill, which now goes to governor
Bolton pharmacist sentenced in $180M healthcare fraud scheme