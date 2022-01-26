37-year-old Morton man killed after crashing vehicle in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Morton man was killed after crashing his vehicle in Pelahatchie.

The wreck happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. on Lake Road, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

The man has been identified as 37-yeard-old Jeffery Rodgers.

Ruth says Rodgers was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.