2 vehicle crash causes one car to catch on fire in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle crash caused one car to catch on fire in Jackson.

The crash occurred on Gallatin Street near Highway 80 on Tuesday evening.

Jackson Police and Jackson Fire Department were on the scene. An ambulance was also at the scene, carrying out a stretcher.

There has been no word on the condition of the people involved in the crash.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this developing story.

JPS student earns nearly $2 million in scholarships for college
