WLBT’s things to know 1/25/22: Reeves address, Lyft dangers, Omicron threat, Garbage contract

1. Governor Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he will deliver his third State of the State Address on Tuesday. The governor says the address will occur at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed via Facebook. According to Reeves, he will discuss a plethora of important topics such as education, infrastructure, crime, critical race theory, and eliminating the income tax. Reeves says he plans to discuss Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead.

2. Lyft drivers face dangers and even gunfire when giving rides

Lyft Drivers can take you where you need to go safely, but some have found their lives in jeopardy. One driver recently encountered a customer with a gun who didn’t want to pay a fee. As a result, he and others are often in fear when behind the wheel on rideshare. “It’s a decent job, but also it’s dangerous,” said a Lyft driver who wants to be identified at ‘Larry.’ He captured dashcam video of a shot fired on January 12. The rideshare driver said when he went to a house on Northside Drive near State Street, the rider wasn’t ready and told him to cancel. Larry said he refused but later began the cancellation transaction. The rider did not want to pay the $5.00 cancellation fee. Read the full story here.

3. Child care centers brace for impacts from Omicron variant

Some child care centers across the state are working to keep the Omicron variant from creeping into their building and wreaking havoc on children and staff members. “I am ready for it to be over with, but the reality is we are at the mercy of COVID,” said Marquita Catchings. The virus has been a headache and a hassle for The Center for Family Life, Developmental Learning Center in Jackson. The childcare center, which is located on the grounds of Cade Chapel in Jackson, shut down for months at the start of the pandemic. When the center reopened, the threat of the virus cut the enrollment numbers in half. Read the full story here.

4. Subcontractor on garbage contract recently sued by city of Jackson

Jackson, Mississippi's seal (WLBT)

A company the city of Jackson previously sued to recoup thousands of dollars it had “inadvertently paid” for helping move its water billing software to the cloud is one of the minority contractors listed on a trash-hauling contract for Richard’s Disposal. Last week, the city council voted down a proposal to hire Richard’s for residential waste collection services. The council is expected to discuss trash collection services further at a special meeting on Tuesday. A copy of the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting shows no action is expected to be taken. It was not known if or when the administration would bring the proposal up for another vote. Read the full story here.

