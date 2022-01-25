Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Skies will clear tonight with lows just below freezing.  A frost is unlikely in the morning due to a light breeze, but the wind chill will be in the lower 20s. 

For the rest of the week thru Saturday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.  Frost is likely almost every morning.  A few rain showers are possible Friday as a weak cool front move thru the area. 

Sunday into next week will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.  Showers are possible Tuesday. 

Northerly wind tonight at 10mph and the same is likely Wednesday.  Average high is 58 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5:28pm.

