Subcontractor on garbage contract recently sued by city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A company the city of Jackson previously sued to recoup thousands of dollars it had “inadvertently paid” for helping move its water billing software to the cloud is one of the minority contractors listed on a trash-hauling contract for Richard’s Disposal.

Last week, the city council voted down a proposal to hire Richard’s for residential waste collection services.

The council is expected to discuss trash collection services further at a special meeting on Tuesday.

A copy of the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting shows no action is expected to be taken.

It was not known if or when the administration would bring the proposal up for another vote.

The Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) Plan for Richard’s shows that the New Orleans-based firm would subcontract with two EBO companies located in the capital city: Expert Professional Solutions Inc. (XPS), and H&P Construction and Consulting.

H&P would provide consulting services, while XPS would provide “information technology,” according to the document.

A letter from Richard’s Disposal President Alvin Richard attached the EBO plan stated that the firm had utilized the city’s “registered directory” of EBO firms and could not find “anyone certified as an ABE or HBE to work with for this solid waste contract.”

An ABE is an African American Business Enterprise. An HBE is a Hispanic Business Enterprise.

The city brought on XPS in 2018, in part, to “evaluate the city’s technological security protocols... to confidently meet the city’s cyber security compliance requirements.”

However, court documents claim that during that time, XPS “did not provide the city any consulting services whatsoever” and that “services were neither performed nor invoiced.”

In May 2019, XPS submitted another proposal to the city to help it move its water billing software onto a cloud-based server.

The council never acted on that proposal. Even so, XPS billed the city for more than $184,000 and collected approximately $100,000.

The city refused to pay the remaining $82,500, saying XPS was not authorized to do the work.

Jackson filed suit in Hinds County Court to recoup the funds.

However, a consultant brought on by the city council found that the work was performed, the city was billed at a reasonable rate, and the work was requested by the administration.

In November, a jury ruled that XPS was owed an additional $82,500 for services rendered. A writ of garnishment was issued on December 1.

Webster, who is listed as the contact for XPS on the EBO form, declined to comment for this story, saying that all questions would have to be referred to Richard’s Disposal.

Officials with Richard’s could not be reached for comment after hours.

The council rejected the proposal previously because of questions regarding the required trash carts.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, who also voted against the proposal, asked for a list of the minority contractors that would work on the contract but was not immediately provided with one.

“He was trying to get a $50 million contract over six years and that’s an inadequate response,” Foote said at the time. “There was so little detail given to us.”

Foote declined to comment for this article.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks, meanwhile, questioned why the city was only being provided with 45,000 trash carts when it has significantly more homes that receive garbage pickup.

Under the Richard’s contract, the majority of Jackson homeowners would be required to place their rubbish in a 96-gallon trash cart provided by Richard’s.

“We are currently picking up (more than) 53,000 houses right now,” he said. “And so that’s 8,369-some people who won’t get a cart. So what do we do about them? Who’s the voice for them?”

“And so to me, that complicates everything, especially when you look at a straight even number like 45,000.”

Officials in the mayor’s office were not immediately available for comment.

